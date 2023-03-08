Several cold fronts moving in over the next week

A parade of cold fronts over the next week will produce a roller coaster ride of temperatures & bring us a couple different opportunities for rain. The first cold front will arrive late in the day on Thursday. Rain chances will increase through the evening hours, and then will shift southeast through the overnight timeframe. Most of the rain should be out of our area by sunrise Friday morning. In advance of the front we will see highs in the upper 70s Thursday, but behind the front breezy north winds will keep our highs in the 60s on Friday.

We quickly warmup on Saturday, but another cold front arriving on Sunday will cool us off for the beginning on next week. Highs Saturday will be in the low 80s, but we step down into the low 70s Sunday, and will likely only make it into the low 60s both Monday and Tuesday of next week. This front likely won’t bring us any rain, but yet another cold front arriving late Thursday and into Friday of next week will bring us some increasing rain chances. There’s some uncertainty on when this front will arrive in our area, and that will dictate when our best rain chances will be.

