Severe weather awareness week continues with a hot topic: lightning!

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’re halfway through severe weather awareness week and today’s topic covers something technically not considered “severe”. In collaboration with the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth, we’re bringing you a deep dive into the severe weather hazards Central Texans may face over the coming months. We’ve already focused on emergency preparedness and tornadoes. Today’s topic covers lightning!

How is lightning not considered severe?

That’s a wonderful question to ask person on the other side of the screen that probably didn’t ask that question. Whenever we reference “severe” thunderstorms in the United States, it follows a specific criteria. Severe thunderstorms need to have at least one of the following

Wind gusts of 58 MPH or higher

Hail at least 1″ in diameter (quarter-size)

Tornado

You may have noticed two things typically associated with severe thunderstorms not on that list. Both flooding/heavy rain (which is Friday’s topic...) and lightning are not on that list because they can occur in any thunderstorm regardless of how strong the winds are of if hail is forming. Flooding and flash flooding has it’s own separate warning criteria, but there’s no “criteria” for lightning at all. If there was, most of Florida would be under a severe thunderstorm warning every single day during it’s rainy season.

Thunderstuck? No, thanks!

AC/DC’s arguably biggest hit that’s still blasted over the loudspeakers at every sporting event across the country is, in fact, NOT something you want to experience.

Lightning is hotter than the surface of the sun. There’s nothing else to really say about that sentence and it’s the type of sentence that really needs no explanation. While the surface of the sun is estimated to reach around 10,000°F, a lightning strike is estimated to reach a maximum temperature of around 50,000°F. Why? It has to do with the composition of the air. The atmosphere is actually a pretty poor conductor of heat so it heats quickly when lightning strikes.

While the most dangerous form of lightning is cloud to ground lightning, there's a myriad of other types of lightning! The most common type is intracloud lightning which is one of the main causes of "rolling thunder". (KWTX)

You don’t even need to be struck by lightning to potentially be injured by it. With temperatures up to five times hotter than the surface of the sun, any sort of water in the lightning’s path is instantly vaporized with sometimes explosive results. Whenever lightning strikes something living with water in it, like a tree, the instant vaporization causes bark to become shrapnel.

No one wants to be struck by lightning and those who survive being “thunderstruck” (or more accurately “lightning-struck”) can go on to live normal lives, but the hazard with lightning is with how sneaky it is.

“When thunder roars, go indoors”

Catchy, right? The above simple phrase perfectly encapsulates what to do when you hear thunder. Out of all of the severe weather hazards we’re covering this week, lightning is one of the easiest to avoid.

The majority of victims were male aged 10 to 60. About two thirds of the victims were enjoying outdoor leisure activities prior to being struck, with water-related activities topping the list. Of the water-related activities, fishing ranked highest with boating and beach activities also significantly contributing to the water-related deaths. Among the sports activities, soccer ranked highest, followed by golf and running.

If you’re out and about and you see lightning and then hear thunder within 30 seconds of the flash, you’re in the danger zone.

When thunder roars, go indoors! Then, stay indoors until 30 minutes have elapsed between the last rumble of thunder. It’s called the 30/30 rule.

Why should you wait so long before resuming activities? A phenomenon that frequently happens with lightning-packed thunderstorms is called a “bolt from the blue”. The rain may have stopped, the winds may have calmed down, and some sunshine could even be returning behind a thunderstorm, but lightning can strike upwards of 15 miles AWAY from the parent thunderstorm! If a thunderstorm is in Belton, every city and town from Troy to Jarrell to Harker Heights to Rogers are in the danger zone for the storm.

Can you predict a lightning strike?

Yes and no. The advice for avoiding lightning will always be to get indoors because no place outside is safe from lightning, but you could potentially predict if you’re about to be struck by lightning.

Lightning is common occurrence in certain parts of the country but not in others. No matter what part of the country you're in, lightning is exceptionally dangerous and can form in less than a second! (KWTX)

Simply put, lightning forms when a negatively charged particle extends from the cloud to the ground and makes contact with an upward moving positive stream of energy. The taller the object, the more likely it is to have upward moving positive particles. When a connection is made, lightning quickly forms (as in within a fraction of a second) and you see the bolt.

You’re unable to see these particles with the naked eye. If you’re outside during a thunderstorm and start to notice a metallic taste in your mouth of if your hair starts standing straight-up, you could potentially be struck. If these things happen to you, you won’t have much time to react so the best course of action is to as quickly as possible crouch low to the ground, stay on the balls of your feet (to reduce your contact with the ground as much as possible) and cover your ears. You don’t even need to be directly struck by lightning to be injured by it!

If you’re in a car during a thunderstorm, you’re fairly well protected but not completely protected. Avoid touching any sort of metal component on the inside of your car since the metal framing of the car could then conduct electricity into your body. Avoid touching any electronic components too (which is a bit hard now a days), and make sure your windows are closed. You’re much more likely to survive a lightning strike inside your car than you are outside the vehicle, but you’ll likely be looking for a new car after that.

Three down, two to go! Tomorrow’s topic focuses on thunderstorm wind gusts and hail.

