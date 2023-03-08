Advertise
SunnyD uses bold, tangy flavor in new drink just for adults

Available in a 4-pack of 12 oz. cans, SunnyD Vodka Seltzer will be featured at select Walmart...
Available in a 4-pack of 12 oz. cans, SunnyD Vodka Seltzer will be featured at select Walmart stores beginning Saturday.(Sunny Delight Beverages Co.)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) – SunnyD isn’t just for kids anymore. The juice brand is launching a new hard seltzer featuring its bold, tangy orange flavor.

“Consumers are passionate about this iconic brand, rooted in nostalgia but with a taste that resonates today,” chief marketing officer Ilene Bergenfeld said in a news release. “Many have told us that they enjoy SunnyD as a mixer and asked for this product.”

SunnyD was first developed in 1963 when two Florida dads looked around an orange grove and thought, “Good, but we can do better.”

The brand said it had a wave of popularity in the 1990s and landed a dedicated fan base.

“We have developed something we know adult SunnyD fans and hard seltzer enthusiasts alike will be proud to enjoy,” Bergenfeld said.

Available in a 4-pack of 12 oz. cans, SunnyD Vodka Seltzer will be featured at select Walmart stores beginning Saturday.

