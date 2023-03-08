Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Teacher in Florida calls for changes after alleged student attack caught on video

High school teacher Daniel Morris said a 19-year-old student attacked him, causing a concussion. (Source: WESH/DAN MORRIS/OSCEOLA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE/CNN)
By WESH staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Florida (WESH) - “There was a moment where I felt like I wasn’t going home to my wife and two baby daughters,” teacher Daniel Morris said.

It was Jan. 18 when Morris, a transition teacher at Tohopekaliga High School, said he was attacked by a student.

He described the student as “19 years old. He was over 300 pounds” and about 6-foot-5.

Morris teaches students ranging from ages 18 to 22, many with special needs.

The incident report from the sheriffs office, shared by Morris, identifies the student as having an autism spectrum disorder.

Morris shared video of the attack that he said he received from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

“From what I can remember, I was pushed down immediately and then just took several blows to the head, several punches to the head. Then the student jumped on my body with both feet,” he said.

Morris said he suffered a concussion, headaches and nausea that lasted for a while.

He went before the school board last month asking for something to be done.

“You see, I knew this would happen. He told me he was going to kill me. He told me he was going to break my legs,” Morris said.

Morris said he reached out to the district with concerns before the incident. The district did not return out request for comment.

Morris said he feels part of the problem comes down to staffing shortages.

“This student was supposed to have a designated special needs assistant to be with him at all times per his (Individualized Education Program.) However, that was not fulfilled,” he said.

But he also said he thinks paraprofessionals and teachers need more training and that there should be a different place for students who exhibit violent behavior.

“Really, the call to action more is having the right place for these students to go where the placement is appropriate, where we can handle those type of behaviors in a safe environment,” Morris said.

Copyright 2023 WESH CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colbin John Wright
Habitual offender sentenced to 99 years in prison after high-speed chase in Central Texas
A Tornado Watch has been issued for the eastern half of Central Texas until 10 pm
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of Central Texas
Amanda Elaine Smith, 34, who was a prosecutor in McLennan County before taking a similar job in...
Assistant district attorney from Williamson County suspended after DWI wreck in Hewitt
Taylor Sheridan, who wrote the screenplays for the films “Sicario” and “Hell or Highwater” and...
Writer-director behind ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘Hell or High Water’ holding fundraiser in Waco for Sheriff McNamara
Green drove all the way from Texas to New York to pick up his pitbull from the SPCA animal...
Killeen man finds his missing pitbull 1,500 miles away in New York

Latest News

Brandy Miller, 35, died after she was crushed by a crowd in Rochester, New York, on Sunday.
Family speaks after woman dies in concert crowd surge
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell prepares to testify before the House Financial Services...
Powell says ‘no decision’ on the Fed’s next move on rates
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA...
Tyre Nichols death spurs Justice Department police review
Marian Fraser, 59, who owned and operated the Hilltop Drive facility for 24 years, is on trial...
LIVE UPDATES: Fatal overdose given to infant at Fraser’s day care, witnesses testify
Female activists shout slogans during a rally celebrating International Women's Day in Jakarta,...
International Women’s Day events highlight gaps in gender equality