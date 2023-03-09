Advertise
23-year-old shooting victim dies following shots fired in Harker Heights

The is an ongoing investigation.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen man is dead following a shooting in Harker Heights early Thursday morning.

Harker Heights Police Officers were dispatches at approximately 1:28 a.m. Mar. 9 to the 300 block of W. Veterans Memorial Blvd to a call of shots fired.

According to Harker Heights Police Chief Betiale Hawkins II, officers were advised that a victim had been taken to Seton Medical Center by family members/

Taurus Berkhart Stubbs, 23, died to due his injuries and was pronounced dead at 4:58 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Nicola James.

An autopsy has been ordered to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences in Dallas.

The is an ongoing investigation.

