23-year-old shooting victim dies following shots fired in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen man is dead following a shooting in Harker Heights early Thursday morning.

Harker Heights Police Officers were dispatches at approximately 1:28 a.m. Mar. 9 to the 300 block of W. Veterans Memorial Blvd to a call of shots fired.

According to Harker Heights Police Chief Betiale Hawkins II, officers were advised that a victim had been taken to Seton Medical Center by family members/

Taurus Berkhart Stubbs, 23, died to due his injuries and was pronounced dead at 4:58 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Nicola James.

An autopsy has been ordered to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences in Dallas.

The is an ongoing investigation.

