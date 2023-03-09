Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector

Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of a house.(Dean Brown/New Hanover County)
By Mara McJilton and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A home inspector in North Carolina uncovered more than just potential structural issues or code violations this week.

Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of a house.

There isn’t much light in the attic, so Brown said he initially thought the reptile was a “fake, stuffed gator of some sort.”

“He didn’t really move at first. He was kind of asleep, I guess. But once I shined my flashlight on his head, his eyes started to open, and he gave me a wink and let me know, ‘I’m alive,’” Brown said.

The code enforcement official backed away and took some pictures before calling a co-worker to let him know what was going on.

It’s unclear how the alligator ended up in the attic, but Brown said he thinks a door to the house was left open and was able to sneak in.

The builder saw mud in the house Monday morning but wasn’t sure where it came from. He called in crews to clean up the mess.

Work continued on the home for a day and a half before Brown discovered the gator.

“Nobody would believe me. I made phone calls. I told people around me, but nobody would believe me. One person did get around to go and look,” Bown said. “When he realized I was not joking, he was able to communicate with the rest of the workers on site to leave.”

Animal control was able to remove the alligator from the home.

While Brown has encountered gators before, this is the first time he’s seen one indoors.

“Since then, I’ve been very cautious and peek in and look around,” Brown said. “It was an experience that I’ll never forget.”

Copyright 2023 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colbin John Wright
Habitual offender sentenced to 99 years in prison after high-speed chase in Central Texas
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27,
Affidavit: Suspect wrote ‘do I got to take (victim) out’ on paper that fingerprint was found by investigators in Temple stabbing of former roommate
Green drove all the way from Texas to New York to pick up his pitbull from the SPCA animal...
Killeen man finds his missing pitbull 1,500 miles away in New York
A Tornado Watch has been issued for the eastern half of Central Texas until 10 pm
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of Central Texas
Taylor Sheridan, who wrote the screenplays for the films “Sicario” and “Hell or Highwater” and...
Writer-director behind ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘Hell or High Water’ holding fundraiser in Waco for Sheriff McNamara

Latest News

First elected in 1984, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in January became the longest-serving Senate...
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell hospitalized after fall
FILE - A mammogram is the main screening tool used to check women for breast cancer.
US requires breast density information with all mammograms
FILE - Jenna Ellis, a former member of then-President Donald Trump's legal team, speaks during...
Former Trump lawyer censured for falsehoods about election
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27,
Affidavit: Suspect wrote ‘do I got to take (victim) out’ on paper that fingerprint was found by investigators in Temple stabbing of former roommate
A Mexican army soldier guards the Tamaulipas State Prosecutor´s headquarters in Matamoros,...
Mexican gang said to apologize over deaths of Americans