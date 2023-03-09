Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Abducted East Texas girl, suspect believed to be in Colorado

Haven Barker, 8, was last seen at 8 a.m. Mar. 7 in the 200 block of Anderson Lane with...
Haven Barker, 8, was last seen at 8 a.m. Mar. 7 in the 200 block of Anderson Lane with Charles Estep, 50, in Coldspring.(Texas DPS)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLDSPRING, Texas (KWTX) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation believe 8-year-old Haven Barker and Charles Estep, 50, may be in the state of Colorado.

Haven Barker, 8, was last seen at 8 a.m. Mar. 7 in the 200 block of Anderson Lane with Charles Estep, 50, in Coldspring.

Barker is described as a white girl who is 4 feet 5 inches, 60 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes.

Estep is described as a Native American man who is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen driving a black 2015 Honda Accord with Texas License plates PYS4575.

Law enforcement believe the child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information is to call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colbin John Wright
Habitual offender sentenced to 99 years in prison after high-speed chase in Central Texas
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27,
Affidavit: Suspect wrote ‘do I got to take (victim) out’ on paper that fingerprint was found by investigators in Temple stabbing of former roommate
Green drove all the way from Texas to New York to pick up his pitbull from the SPCA animal...
Killeen man finds his missing pitbull 1,500 miles away in New York
A Tornado Watch has been issued for the eastern half of Central Texas until 10 pm
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of Central Texas
Taylor Sheridan, who wrote the screenplays for the films “Sicario” and “Hell or Highwater” and...
Writer-director behind ‘Yellowstone’ and ‘Hell or High Water’ holding fundraiser in Waco for Sheriff McNamara

Latest News

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27,
Affidavit: Suspect wrote ‘do I got to take (victim) out’ on paper that fingerprint was found by investigators in Temple stabbing of former roommate
House Speaker Dade Phelan can’t force Democrats to return to Texas.
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan’s new priority bills focus on school safety, requiring districts to adopt active-shooter plans
File Graphic
23-year-old shooting victim dies following shots fired in Harker Heights
Jefferson and Josue Perez, 13
Second body recovered of missing twin boys in Galveston