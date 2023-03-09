Abducted East Texas girl, suspect believed to be in Colorado
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLDSPRING, Texas (KWTX) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation believe 8-year-old Haven Barker and Charles Estep, 50, may be in the state of Colorado.
Haven Barker, 8, was last seen at 8 a.m. Mar. 7 in the 200 block of Anderson Lane with Charles Estep, 50, in Coldspring.
Barker is described as a white girl who is 4 feet 5 inches, 60 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes.
Estep is described as a Native American man who is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen driving a black 2015 Honda Accord with Texas License plates PYS4575.
Law enforcement believe the child to be in grave or immediate danger.
Anyone with information is to call 9-1-1.
