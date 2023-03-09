Baylor falls to Iowa State in Big 12 quarterfinals

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KWTX) - After getting swept by Iowa State in the regular season, the Baylor men’s basketball team had a chance for redemption.

Baylor and Iowa State met in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday morning.

Despite struggling with turnovers, the Bears’ led 41-38 at the half. Jalen Bridges shot a perfect 6-6 from the field in the first half, with 16 points.

First he gets a three, then he THROWS DOWN! BRIDGES💥



BU 8, ISU 8 | 15:26 1H#SicEm | #CultureOfJOY pic.twitter.com/1JN7RMGnLR — Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) March 9, 2023

Baylor went into the half with plenty of momentum as Adam Flagler knocked down a three at the buzzer.

FROM WAYYYY DOWNTOWN, FLAGL3R HITS IT AT THE BUZZER!😤



📺ESPN

BU 41, ISU 38 | 00:00 1H#SicEm | #CultureOfJOY pic.twitter.com/a2tswIz1L7 — Baylor Men’s Basketball (@BaylorMBB) March 9, 2023

Jalen Bridges’ hot shooting continued into the second half. After three three-pointers out of the gate, Baylor extended their lead 50-42.

Iowa State started to pick things up about halfway through the second half. With 3:40 left in the game, the Cyclones led by 10.

The Cyclones went on to win 78-72.

