East Texas girl found safe

COLDSPRING, Texas (KWTX) - 8-year-old Haven Barker has been found safe, according to Texas DPS.

Haven Barker, 8, was last seen at 8 a.m. Mar. 7 in the 200 block of Anderson Lane with Charles Estep, 50, in Coldspring.

Barker is described as a white girl who is 4 feet 5 inches, 60 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes.

Estep is described as a Native American man who is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen driving a black 2015 Honda Accord with Texas License plates PYS4575.

