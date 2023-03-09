Advertise
“It’s a miracle that I’m alive”: Groesbeck small business owner struggling to resume operations after sustaining several injuries in crash

By Madison Herber
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas business owner is thankful to alive tonight after being hit by a car on the side of the road in Houston.

Ben Lehmann is the owner of Mac Marine Lake Limestone, a boat repair shop in Groesbeck. He is the muscle and brain behind the business, but with several injuries that will take months to heal he isn’t able to work during what would be his busiest season of the year.

Ben says he is grateful to be in the embrace of his loved ones, after facing a near death experience.

“You look at the trailer, you look at the truck, you look at the crash scene, you look at the pictures, and it’s a miracle that I’m alive,” Ben says.

He was hauling a trailer back to Central Texas from Houston less than a week ago when he pulled over on a frontage road to inspect the trailer. That’s when the unthinkable became his reality.

“A vehicle hit the trailer from behind, and when he hit the trailer it pushed the trailer into the back of the truck. And I was standing between the trailer and the truck,” Ben recalls from that night.

Because of where he was positioned, the impact could have killed him. Instead, he was thrown several yards from the crash site. He immediately lost consciousness and woke up in a state that doctors describe as the “best, worst case scenario.”

“A shattered ankle, torn up knee, and I just found out that my hip is fractured,” Ben explains.

On top of those injuries, he also has a broken jaw and teeth that may require an operation to fix.

While the Lehmann family is grateful their husband and father is alive, Ben’s family’s livelihood is at a standstill while he recovers.

“If we’re not fixing boats, we’re not making money,” Ben says.

Ben’s wife, Heather, says her husband is always helping everyone, and she’s thankful to see others returning the favor.

“He’s my country boy, he does everything. He has the heart of a servant and he has always helped others, he puts his family first, so it’s my pleasure to take care of him now,” Heather says.

Gratitude is at the forefront, but finances stay fresh on their minds, and that they are blessed to be supported on this road to recovery.

“Every little bit helps,” Heather adds.

If you would like to help the Lehmann family as they get back on their feet, you can donate here.

