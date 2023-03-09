Advertise
Love Temple TX is working hard to foster a sense of community and belonging where there may be a lack thereof

The non-profit works to ensure safe spaces for queer and other marginalized groups
The kind spirited billboard is here to stay for a while.
(KWTX)
By Josh Bowering
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - More than 200 days after we first introduced you to Love Temple TX, a Temple based non-profit is staying true to their word in making their community a more welcome place for everyone.

In august, a local paper ran a letter to the editor titled “America’s LGBT Pride vs. The Bible”, which was a full page in length.

The letter listed certain abominations, and how showing your pride is certainly sinful.

Love Temple TX saw this and decided to send a message back.

“I think this whole movement within our community proves that your people are here,” said Love Temple TX President, Jordan Valentin.

Three simple words-- you are loved--went up on a billboard back in June 2022.

More than eight months later and Love Temple TX says they’re still receiving messages about it.

What they didn’t expect were for them to all be positive.

“We have not received any negative messages,” said Valentin.

With a community on their shoulders, they’re looking to keep the positive message up for as long as possible.

“Originally, we were like ‘let’s do it for 6 months’ and we quickly raised enough for 6 months and then we were like ‘let’s do it for a year’ and we’re on track now for a year,” said Valentin.

Along with the billboard, they’ve connected with a local business to help people find their community.

“FoxDog hopes to partner with other organizations that we can stand behind and know those organizations can provide resources for people in need,” said FoxDog co-owner, John Vernon.

While FoxDog has found those organizations to help, Vernon says it wasn’t easy.

“Doing some online searching, phone calls, reaching out to people. Kind of a desert in this area,” he said.

FoxDog will host a “Spill the Tea” event on March 10 in collaboration with a few central Texas ally organizations.

For information on that event, click here.

