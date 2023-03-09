New Central Texas nonprofit aims to supply rural counties with lifesaving equipment

FAIRFIELD, Texas (KWTX) - A new nonprofit in Freestone County, Going Ballistic, is aiming to supply rural county law enforcement with lifesaving equipment to prevent tragedies like the Uvalde school shooting.

“In light of Uvalde, I just found out things that made me go ballistic,” Donna Horn Carter, the founder and president of Going Ballistic, said. “I called our local sheriff’s department and asked, ‘If it were to happen tomorrow, are we ready?’ And the answer was no.”

This conversation is what motivated Carter to step in and help supply local law enforcement with materials needed if a shooting were to happen in the rural county of less than 20,000 people.

“I just think it’s the time to know that we don’t have to wait,” she said. “We don’t have to wait on laws to change. We don’t have to wait on government to necessarily do something that we can take the reins ourselves.”

She said, with the help of her brother-in-law who is a former Texas Ranger, she was able to start the organization, get it approved for a 501(c)(3) and partner with HighCom Armor, an international manufacturer for body armor and protective equipment.

Going Ballistic and HighCom Amor donated a Level III rifle resistant ballistic shield to the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office in February. This type of shield resists gunfire from US Military M80 rifles.

“This gives our officers some protection in dealing with very dangerous situations, high, intense situations,” Sheriff Jeremy Shipley said. “A lot of times, we arrive on scene where we’re protected by a vest, but that’s about all we’re protected by. This definitely adds another dimension to our own safety in trying to protect the citizens and advancing towards a threat and taking care of it.”

As a rural law enforcement office, Shipley said they do not have as much funding or resources as larger counties, so they have to prioritize spending their funds on other resources; however, he said there are grants available to apply for extra resources like a ballistic shield.

Shipley said the department applied for a grant a few years ago, but, with Going Ballistic’s help, they were able to receive a shield in a matter of weeks.

“The towns that we live in today, it’s unfortunate, but we’re dealing with more and more situations where rifles and weapons and firearms are being used not only against law enforcement, but against our citizens that we’re sworn to protect,” he said. “So, this shield will definitely come in handy when dealing with those types of situations.”

Carter said Going Ballistic is only just now getting started. She said she is focusing on supplying more shields to rural counties in Texas. She said she has already started making calls to plan fundraisers to donate more shields to these communities.

The nonprofit is accepting donations, and Carter welcomes rural communities to contact her if they are in need of a shield.

