Scattered showers and storms possible tonight as a cold front arrives

After a brief cool down for the middle of the week, a warm front lifted north through Central Texas Thursday bringing back warmer and humid air. Temperatures across Central Texas this afternoon are 10 to 20-degrees warmer than what we saw on Wednesday… But buckle up! We’re getting into a very unsettled temperature pattern as a parade of cold fronts swing through our area throughout the next 10 days. We’re heading into times where one day you’ll want shorts and short sleeves and the following day you’ll need those jackets and pants and then shorts again the next day.

The parade of cold fronts over the next 10 days begins today! The first front will slide south through Central Texas Thursday evening into the overnight hours. This front will bring cooler air and rain as the end of the work week arrives. Scattered showers and storms develop in Central Texas this evening and continue into Friday morning. The best chance for a few storms will be after 6 PM Thursday and wrapping up before 2 AM. Widely scattered showers look to continue overnight with all of the rain out of Central Texas before 10 AM Friday. Overall this front will not bring us a widespread chance for severe weather, but we cannot rule out a strong to severe storm from happening in our area. A stronger storm could produce locally heavy rain with gusty winds and some hail possible as well. Forecast models bring quite the range of rain totals with this front. A tenth of an inch to quarter-inch of rain for our northern areas, with the highest amounts for our central and southern areas with half an inch to three-quarters of an inch possible. If you get under a storm, you could see higher amounts than that, but those higher totals will be very isolated.

Now let’s talk about temperatures with this first front. Heading out Friday morning we’ll be around 50° to the mid 50s - With cooler than normal temperatures for the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. Clouds stay thick and winds remain breezy out of the north throughout the day Friday. A crazy temperature swing has its eyes set upon Central Texas for the weekend. Strong southwest winds return on Saturday and that cranks us back into the upper 70s to low 80s! Cold front #2 of the parade arrives throughout the day on Sunday and drops our temperatures back into the 60s and low 70s. North winds continue into the start of the week and that allows for even cooler air to move back in. We should be in the low to mid 60s for Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Sunday’s cold front looks to pass through dry - So there’s no rain to ruin any outdoor plans for the weekend.

Temperatures should warm back into the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday of next week before cold front #3 of the parade arrives. There’s still some timing differences on the exact arrival of the front - But looks like it could arrive sometime Thursday or Friday. This front could bring Central Texas our next shot at showers and thunderstorms and drop us back into the 60s for St. Patrick’s day and into the following weekend. More to come on this!

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.