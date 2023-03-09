Second body recovered of missing twin boys in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KWTX) - The second body of the missing twin boy has been found, according to officials in Galveston.

Officials report the second body was recovered around 1 a.m. Thursday near 47th and Seawall Boulevard after a person found the body along the shoreline.

The first body was recovered Tuesday morning after four people in the water in the early hours of Tuesday morning, stumbled upon a body near the shoreline, before bringing it to the sand and calling 911 before 2 a.m.

Authorities were able to identify one of the boy’s bodies, by what he was wearing and how he looked, before notifying the family.

The twin boys reportedly went missing missing around 4:30 p.m. March 5 and were last seen near Seawall Boulevard and 25th Street.

According to KHOU, the family members spent about an hour searching for them before calling the police around 5:30 p.m. The mother of the boys said they couldn’t swim.

Family identified the boys as Jefferson and Josue Perez, who are both 13.

“Family members said the boys had been begging to go to the beach. They said they had just moved to Houston from Honduras last November to join their mother who moved to the Houston area about 10 years ago, reports KHOU.

“It is some closure. We are keeping close ties and talking to the family, so we’re talking to them direct,” Lt. Austin Kirwin with the Galveston Beach Patrol said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.