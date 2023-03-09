Severe thunderstorms come into focus today for severe weather awareness week

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Severe weather awareness week continues. In collaboration with the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth, we’re bringing you a deep dive into the severe weather hazards Central Texans may face over the coming months. We’ve covered how to prepare yourself for severe weather season, tornadoes, and we’ve covered lightning. Today’s focus is on severe thunderstorms and, more specifically, on straight-line wind gusts and hail.

Ice, ice, baby

While we finish cutting the royalty check to Vanilla Ice, we’ll take the time to talk about ice falling from the sky. Hail is one of the more common types of severe weather we see in Central Texas. Although the largest hailstones we see typically fall in Spring, hail can happen at any point in the year and frequently occurs in the cool wintertime months too.

Although wind shear is a vitally important ingredient in the formation of hail, another important ingredient is atmospheric instability. Whenever we talk about instability in the atmosphere, especially in regards to severe thunderstorms, we’re talking about something called CAPE. CAPE, also seen flying on the backs of many masked superheroes, stands for Convective Available Potential Energy. Put simply, CAPE is measured by the difference between the warmer parcel of air rising in a thunderstorm and the cooler background air temperature. The larger the difference, the more CAPE. The more CAPE, the larger the hail.

A lot of CAPE doesn’t always translate to a large hailstone, however. In addition to the amount of instability in the atmosphere, another major factor in hail formation is the amount of wind shear in the atmosphere too.

Hail comes in all shapes and sizes and it's formation depends on how strong the winds within a thunderstorm are. More wind shear and stronger updrafts in the thunderstorm allows hail to remain suspended in the air for longer. The longer hail stays in a cloud, the more water that will accumulate and freeze together. (KWTX)

In a typical severe thunderstorm, winds at the surface are usually coming out of the south or southeast but shift above our heads to come from the southwest and eventually the west. The shifting winds allows for a thunderstorm to sustain itself and strengthen. When hail forms high up in the storm, it’ll remain suspended for as long as there’s enough wind shear to keep the hail stone elevated. As the hail tumbles through the cloud, it’ll pick up more and more water causing the hail stone to grow larger and larger. The higher the CAPE and the higher the wind shear, the bigger a hail stone can become. When the updrafts weaken and the storms collapses or when hail becomes too heavy for the winds inside the storm to keep it aloft, the hailstone will fall.

Hail size matters

Hail comes in all different shapes and sizes, but most of the hail that we see locally is upwards of about 2" in diameter, or about the size of a hen egg. While rare, we've seen larger hail stones too! (KWTX)

A big block of ice falling from the sky is a bad day, especially if you sell cars or if you don’t want a concussion. Like I mentioned above, hail comes in all shapes and sizes thanks to the amount of instability and wind shear in the atmosphere. The largest hail stone ever recorded in the United States was in Vivian, South Dakota. Get ready for this; the hailstone measured in Vivian from a thunderstorm on July 23rd, 2010 measured 8 inches in diameter, 18.625 inches in circumference, and weighed 1.9375 pounds!

The massive hail stone that fell near Salado in 2022 was one of the largest hail stones ever recorded in the state and was the largest in the Central Texas region clocking in at 5.676 inches. The current record-holder in the state of Texas was a hail stone that fell in Hondo, Texas on April 28th, 2021 and measured 6.416 inches in diameter.

The above cases are on the extreme side of hail, but hail doesn’t need to be the side of softballs or soccer balls to be destructive. When a hail stone reaches a diameter of a quarter, around 1″, it’s considered severe. It’s not that hail smaller than a quarter isn’t damaging, it’s just that quarter-size hail is consistent with when widespread damage to life and property begins.

Hail is bad enough, but don’t neglect the straight line winds!

We’ll get into the difference between straight-line wind damage and tornado damage in a little bit, but we’re going to start by focusing on what exactly is a severe wind gust. In order for a wind gust to be considered severe, it needs to come from a thunderstorm (or else it’ll be classified as a non-thunderstorm wind gust) and it needs to measure at least 58 MPH.

The type of wind gust you may see depends on the type of thunderstorm moving through. If we’re seeing a line of thunderstorms move in, typically along a cold front, then a near-continuous line of strong winds are expected immediately along and just behind the leading edge of those thunderstorms.

If we’re talking about a supercell thunderstorm, severe wind gusts usually occur on the front side of the storm in what’s called the forward-flank downdraft. This is the region where most of the rain and hail is falling within a thunderstorm.

While strong wind gusts within a thunderstorm can present itself in a few different ways, one of the more destructive types of wind gusts is called a microburst. Microbursts in Central Texas are more likely to be dry microbursts than wet one (which is more common in a very humid environment), but they all produce damage! (KWTX)

You could also get what is considered a microburst (either wet or dry) which is a localized area of strong winds coming down from aloft in a storm. Sinking air speeds up as it approaches the ground, typically because of dry-air in the mid-levels of a storm, and will then spread out in all directions once it reaches the surface. You could even get a microburst without any sort of precipitation! As dry air evaporates the rain with a thunderstorm rooted far above the ground, the sinking air accelerates as it approaches the surface.

Straight-line winds are more common than tornadoes

One of the biggest thunderstorm misconceptions is that all wind damage comes from tornadoes. The main difference between tornado damage and straight-line wind damage is how the damage is laid out. Straight-line wind damage is typically uniform in it’s orientation, usually all facing in the same direction. Tornado damage is “swirly” with certain items going in one direction from where they once were while others go in a different direction.

Same hail, same wind gusts, new terminology

Although hail stones quarter-size and larger and wind gusts of 58 MPH or higher both meet the criteria for a severe thunderstorm warning, new technology has been implemented recently to differentiate between a run-of-the-mill severe storm and a more powerful severe thunderstorms.

In the text of a severe thunderstorm warning, like the one seen below, the National Weather Service will outline why a thunderstorm has a warning attached to it stating what the maximum hail size is believed to be and what the strongest winds gust are.

When hail reaches golf-ball size or larger, which is 1.75″ in diameter, the severe thunderstorm warning will state that the storm can produce “considerable” damage. If the hail size reaches that of baseballs, 2.75″ in diameter or larger, NWS will tag the warning as having a “destructive” damage.

For wind gusts, a 70 MPH gust would carry a “considerable” damage tag while 80 MPH winds would meet the “destructive” damage threshold.

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 650 PM CST Thu Mar 2 2023 The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Bell County in central Texas... * Until 800 PM CST. * At 649 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles north of Fort Hood to near Bertram, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Killeen, Temple, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Belton, Fort Hood, Nolanville, Morgan’s Point Resort, Bartlett, Salado, Little River-Academy, Troy, Rogers, Holland, Belton Lake, Stillhouse Hollow Lake, Sparks, Union Grove, Ding Dong and White Hall. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 278 and 312. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CST for central Texas. For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. && LAT...LON 3087 9762 3090 9782 3106 9791 3132 9742 3124 9734 3128 9728 3099 9707 3089 9726 3075 9732 TIME...MOT...LOC 0049Z 269DEG 37KT 3127 9780 3075 9800 TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH $$ Langfeld

You’ll see our meteorologists on Channel 10 using this terminology on the left side of your screen and it should act as an extra layer of warning to the power of these thunderstorms.

Should a severe thunderstorm ever reach a “destructive” damage threshold, it’ll ping everyone’s cell phones in the warning area too. Just like an Amber Alert, this will cause your phone to vibrate and ring and alert you to the destructive nature of this storm. Central Texans haven’t had something like this happen since the system was implemented, but the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex experienced the alert on March 2nd as severe storms produced 80 MPH wind gusts!

Severe thunderstorms are not created equal and the National Weather Service is now using cell phone technology to alert people about forthcoming severe thunderstorms! (KWTX)

What you should do if strong winds or hail threatens

The actions you should take when a severe thunderstorm warning is issued is fairly straightforward: get inside and get away from windows and doors.

If you have enough time before a thunderstorm reaches your area with large hail, it’s advised to move your vehicles under an overhang or into the garage to prevent damage.

Hail in spring severe thunderstorms is frequently joined by strong straight-line winds which adds an additional layer of risk. When you have wind-driven hail, staying away from windows and doors becomes even more vital because hail could be pushed through a window and potentially create flying glass.

One of the main threats from strong wind gusts is the potential for flying debris. Any sort of loose object outside during a wind storm could potentially turn into a missile. If you’re staring out the window at the storm and a lawn chair comes your way, that’s a bad day.

With the potential for severe winds picking up objects, it’s vitally important to get indoors as fast as possible if caught outside. If you are caught outside during a wind storm, find the nearest shelter until the storm passes. If there’s no shelter readily available, be sure to avoid tall objects like trees since tall objects are a great conductor of lightning. The danger from strong straight-line winds isn’t as high in an open field as it is in a more populated area or in a location with lots of loose objects, but you’ll still want to get as low to the ground as possible while covering your head.

If you’re caught in your vehicle during a severe thunderstorm, try to pull over the side of the road and remain stationary until the winds pass. You can drive in strong wind gusts but driving will become much more difficult and gusts may push your vehicle in a direction you’re not intending to go. If you’re in a high-profile vehicle, it’s highly advised to pull over until the wind gusts pass.

Driving in hail? Yikes... If you’re driving on surface streets in a city, the best thing to do is to pull off the road into a parking lot or under a structure if you can and wait the hail out. If you’re driving at highway speeds, it’s ill-advised to “punch” through the storm because the additional forward speed of your vehicle plus the weight of the falling hail will likely crack or potentially break your window. The best course of action would be to pull onto the shoulder and put your hazard lights on. If your windshield becomes damaged by hail, it’s important to replace it as soon as possible as the windshield becomes weaker and is less likely to stand up to any other driving hazards.

We’re wrapping up severe weather awareness week tomorrow with the deadliest type of severe weather of all...

