Police: Temple man found safe
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Preston has been found safe.
The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing man with Down Syndrome.
Preston Finney, 24, is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds and last seen wearing shoes with no laces.
Police say Finney has Down Syndrome and lives with a mental health disorder.
If he is seen, police ask to not approach him.
Anyone with information is to call the Temple Police Department at (254)298-5500.
