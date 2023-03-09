Advertise
Police: Temple man found safe

Preston Finney, 24
Preston Finney, 24(Temple Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Preston has been found safe.

The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing man with Down Syndrome.

Preston Finney, 24, is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds and last seen wearing shoes with no laces.

Police say Finney has Down Syndrome and lives with a mental health disorder.

If he is seen, police ask to not approach him.

Anyone with information is to call the Temple Police Department at (254)298-5500.

