Three days of racing are underway at the Heart of Texas Speedway

The speedway will kick off the 2023 racing season with a three nights of racing action.
By Josh Bowering
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elm Mott, Texas (KWTX) -

Blink and you just might miss it.

The Heart of Texas speedway is hosting three nights of racing to cap off a statewide tour and mark the beginning of the 2023 racing season at the speedway.

“The competition is so hard and so competitive that there’s no advantage for anybody out here,” said racer Michael Dabney.

Races happening Wednesday and Thursday night are strictly for IMCA stock cars.

IMCA stands for International Motor Contest Association.

They’re not stock by our standards, reaching speeds of 100 mph all while inches away from the car next to them.

“Two nights ago, I ruined four wheels and two tires, a ball joint. Just getting tangled up in carnage, basically,” said racer George Egbert III.

Racing is something George Egbert III has been doing for nearly 45 years and his two sons have been racing with him for as long as he can remember.

This means there’s a little friendly, family competition.

When asked who would win, this is what the brothers said.

“Clearly me, hands down, yeah.,” said Trevor Egbert.

“I would have to say I am. He very rarely beats me,” said brother GW Egbert.

George’s twin grandsons will be out on the track soon and they are already building their race cars.

Their dad says he’s happy to see a fourth generation take an interest in racing.

“You can’t hardly even explain it. Pride, joy, relief, even a little sadness that they’re growing up,” said Trevor Egbert.

Races continue through March 10.

To buy tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

