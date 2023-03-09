Warming up again today before another cold front kicks up rain and knocks temperatures down

I’d say that we’re on a rollercoaster ride of temperatures but this rollercoaster will likely give you some whiplash. We started the week in the 80s, dropped into the 50s and 60s yesterday, will warm back into the 70s day, cool into the 60s Friday, and then warm back into the 80s Saturday. Oh, we’ll also be cooling off again late this weekend and into next week too! Despite a parade of cold fronts over the coming days, we’re only expecting one of the temperature swings to bring us rain and that’s with today and tonight’s cold front. Morning fog will be locally dense in spots, especially for the northern half of our area, and should stick around through at least mid-morning. Morning fog will clear after a warm front passes through the area boosting our temperatures into the 70s for a late-day high. We could even see some 80s along and south of Highway 190/I-14 and east of I-35 too. Today’s cold front pushes into the area after about 5 PM and we’ll start to see rain chances greatly increase after 6 PM. Scattered showers and storms will roll through the area from around sunset through midnight and these storms will contain lightning, heavy rain, maybe some gusty winds, and some hail too but the overall severe weather threat is low. The first wave of showers and storms with the frontal passage sends our rainfall chances to 70% but those chances will slowly drop after midnight. We’ll likely see some rain behind the front as temperatures gradually dip back into the 50s but rain chances will drop from about 60% near midnight to around 30% by daybreak.

While we could see lingering rain through lunch time Friday, most of the rain will be gone before 9 AM and the rainfall totals are expected to be between a tenth-inch to over three-quarters of an inch! Even with tonight’s front passing through, sunshine is going to stay in short supply Friday. Generally cloudy skies will help to keep high temperatures in the 60s with a few stray 70s in the Brazos Valley. North winds Friday will gust to around 20 MPH but they’ll reverse direction and gust to near 35 MPH from the south Saturday as another cold front crosses over the Rockies. Temperatures will increase by about 20° from Friday to Saturday as late-day highs reach the upper 70s and low 80s! The next cold front passes through the area during the day Sunday and we’ll again see temperatures tumble back into the 60s and low 70s, but we’ll fall even more into the low-to-mid 60s on Monday and Tuesday. Another cold front is set to arrive at some point late next week, either Thursday or Friday, and it’ll likely bring a high chance of rain, potentially some decently high rainfall totals, and maybe some severe weather too.

