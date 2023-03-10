Advertise
Central Texans to raise funds for Waco mother of five suffering brain hemorrhage

On Sunday, March 12th, a benefit for Yvonne Navejas and her family will take place at the Backyard Grill in Waco
By Chantel Ropp
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texans are rallying around Yvonne Navejas, a Waco mother who suffered a brain hemorrhage in January, with a benefit fundraiser taking place this weekend at the Backyard Bar Stage and Grill.

On January 2nd, 2023, Waco native Yvonne Navejas fell in her shower, hitting her head.

She suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhage, and has been in the hospital since.

“One minute you’re fine, and the next you’re in a hospital bed since January,” Stacie Streibel, one of the benefit organizers and fellow “Feepers,” told KWTX.

“She has been in a coma and it appears that there’s no coming out of it,” Richelle Simms, another of the benefit organizers, chimed in.

As a single mother of five, with children aged 15 years all the way down to two months, Navejas hasn’t been able to take care of her children, and the medical expenses are piling up.

“These kids have been tossed around between family members,” Streibel said. “I even heard Vince, her father, was building extra rooms in his house, trying to do it all by himself.”

As friends and fellow “Jeepers,” a name given to those with a love for Jeeps, Simms and Streibel knew they had to do something to help their friend, Vince.

This Sunday, on March 12th at 2 P.M., they’re hosting a benefit at the Backyard Grill in Waco.

“We’re trying to raise funds for her family, and the medical bills that are coming,” Streibel told KWTX.

The fundraiser will feature a bake sale, cornhole tournament, live music, and silent auction, will all proceeds going back to the family.

“100% of it goes towards the family to help out paying for medical bills and expenses,” Simms said.

Simms and Streibel also say that any amount raised on Sunday, big or small, will help the Navejas family navigate this difficult next chapter.

Those looking to donate to the family in the meantime can do so at the GoFundMe here.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

