Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Dairy Queen’s Free Cone Day Match 20

Free Cone Day on March 20
Free Cone Day on March 20(Courtesy Photo)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KWTX) - Dairy Queen’s Free Cone Day is around the corner at participating DQ restaurants nationwide.

Fans can get one free small vanilla soft-serve cone complete with a curl on top on March 20 while supplies last.

“We like to think of Free Cone Day as the beginning of our favorite season – treat season! As we welcome the first day of spring, we invite all fans to stop by a DQ restaurant, get their free cone and make great memories with friends and family,” said Maria Hokanson, executive vice president, marketing at ADQ.

Fans looking to celebrate can head to DairyQueen.com or the DQ mobile app to find their local DQ® restaurant.

The happy continues on social media, where fans can connect using @DairyQueen, #FreeConeDay and #HappyTastesGood.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colbin John Wright
Habitual offender sentenced to 99 years in prison after high-speed chase in Central Texas
Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27,
Affidavit: Suspect wrote ‘do I got to take (victim) out’ on paper that fingerprint was found by investigators in Temple stabbing of former roommate
Green drove all the way from Texas to New York to pick up his pitbull from the SPCA animal...
Killeen man finds his missing pitbull 1,500 miles away in New York
Jefferson and Josue Perez, 13
Second body recovered of missing twin boys in Galveston
A Tornado Watch has been issued for the eastern half of Central Texas until 10 pm
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of Central Texas

Latest News

FILE - Mike Epps poses in the press room at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards, March 30, 2019,...
Actor Mike Epps apologizes after TSA seizes gun at airport
Robert Blake died Thursday at age 89.
Robert Blake, actor acquitted in wife’s murder, dies at 89
As a single mother of five, with children aged 15 years all the way down to two months, Navejas...
Central Texans to raise funds for Waco mother of five suffering brain hemorrhage
A Mexican army soldier guards the Tamaulipas State Prosecutor´s headquarters in Matamoros,...
Apology letter claims cartel handed over men who killed Americans