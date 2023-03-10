Dairy Queen’s Free Cone Day Match 20

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KWTX) - Dairy Queen’s Free Cone Day is around the corner at participating DQ restaurants nationwide.

Fans can get one free small vanilla soft-serve cone complete with a curl on top on March 20 while supplies last.

“We like to think of Free Cone Day as the beginning of our favorite season – treat season! As we welcome the first day of spring, we invite all fans to stop by a DQ restaurant, get their free cone and make great memories with friends and family,” said Maria Hokanson, executive vice president, marketing at ADQ.

Fans looking to celebrate can head to DairyQueen.com or the DQ mobile app to find their local DQ® restaurant.

The happy continues on social media, where fans can connect using @DairyQueen, #FreeConeDay and #HappyTastesGood.

