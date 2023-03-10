Advertise
Dozens of coffee shops brew up business across Central Texas

By Madison Herber
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(KWTX) - From brick-and-mortars to on-the-go, the coffee shop business is taking off in Central Texas.

Whether you are a college student getting ready to pull an all-nighter, a medical worker getting ready to work the graveyard shift, or simply someone looking for a sense of community, a cup of coffee is a staple. And now, more than 30 coffee shops are brewing up business all across Central Texas.

“I feel like where you see the heart of a community is in local businesses,” says Sonya Burnett, the co-owner of 1914 Coffee House in Temple.

It’s not just mom and pop shops, Dutch Bros and Black Rifle Coffee Company are expanding in the Temple, Waco and Harker Heights areas.

Burnett says the trend reflects the hospitality of the heart of Texas.

“It’s just such an important part of our culture and our society to welcome people in and make them feel comfortable and a part of something,” Burnett adds.

20 minutes down the Interstate in Belton, Jesse Bates, who opened Sly Fox Coffee House less than two months ago, agrees.

“Coffee is a very communal thing, a very social thing, and I have always loved the feel of coffee shops,” Bates says.

And she says there is plenty of room for growth in Belton.

“I knew that the community could support another coffee shop. Very easily feels at home, and so I feel that that fits really well for Belton. Having that small town feel with very unique things that you don’t get anywhere else,” Bates says.

Sonya says that the craving for caffeine and community demographic.

“It’s crazy cool, I think it’s the most fun part of this is the seeing the moms with the little babies that come in and play in the backyard, the students who are always trying to find a calm place to study, the medical students, and the doctors and nurses who swing in on their way to work,” Burnett says.

