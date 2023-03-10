Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Ellison advances to championship game

Ellison is the first school in Killeen ISD history to compete for a state title in basketball.
Ellison is the first school in Killeen ISD history to compete for a state title in basketball.(UIL Texas)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

San Antonio, Texas (KWTX) - The Ellison Eagles boys basketball team advanced to the Texas 5A state championship game with a 52-50 victory over the Mansfield Summit Jaguars on Thursday.

According to Clay Whittington with the Killeen Daily Herald, Ellison is the first school in Killeen ISD history to compete for a state title in basketball.

Deion Ware was the standout performance for the Eagles scoring 16 points.

Ellison will face Kimball on Saturday at 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27,
Affidavit: Suspect wrote ‘do I got to take (victim) out’ on paper that fingerprint was found by investigators in Temple stabbing of former roommate
Colbin John Wright
Habitual offender sentenced to 99 years in prison after high-speed chase in Central Texas
Jefferson and Josue Perez, 13
Second body recovered of missing twin boys in Galveston
Green drove all the way from Texas to New York to pick up his pitbull from the SPCA animal...
Killeen man finds his missing pitbull 1,500 miles away in New York
A Tornado Watch has been issued for the eastern half of Central Texas until 10 pm
A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of Central Texas

Latest News

Jalen Bridges
Baylor falls to Iowa State in Big 12 quarterfinals
Mark Adams has stepped down as the head coach of Texas Tech basketball.
Mark Adams steps down as Texas Tech head coach
Baylor has arrived to Kansas City for the Big 12 Tournament, holding their first practice...
Baylor touches ground in Kansas City, prepares for tournament game against Iowa State
Corey Williams
Williams named Texas Tech interim head coach