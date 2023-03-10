Ellison advances to championship game
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
San Antonio, Texas (KWTX) - The Ellison Eagles boys basketball team advanced to the Texas 5A state championship game with a 52-50 victory over the Mansfield Summit Jaguars on Thursday.
According to Clay Whittington with the Killeen Daily Herald, Ellison is the first school in Killeen ISD history to compete for a state title in basketball.
Deion Ware was the standout performance for the Eagles scoring 16 points.
Ellison will face Kimball on Saturday at 3 p.m.
