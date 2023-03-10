Ellison advances to championship game

San Antonio, Texas (KWTX) - The Ellison Eagles boys basketball team advanced to the Texas 5A state championship game with a 52-50 victory over the Mansfield Summit Jaguars on Thursday.

According to Clay Whittington with the Killeen Daily Herald, Ellison is the first school in Killeen ISD history to compete for a state title in basketball.

CLASS 5A STATE SEMIFINAL FINAL: No. 2 Killeen Ellison 52, No. 11 Mansfield Summit 50



The Eagles are the first team in Killeen ISD history to compete for a boys basketball state championship. — Clay Whittington (@C_Whittington) March 10, 2023

Deion Ware was the standout performance for the Eagles scoring 16 points.

Final: Killeen Ellison 52, Mansfield 50. Ware carried most of that for the Eagles with 16 points but Keller absolutely closed it out and finishes with 15.



What a game. David Terrell's HS career ends with 17 pts, off to UTEP. — Ishmael Johnson (@IshmaelRJohnson) March 10, 2023

Ellison will face Kimball on Saturday at 3 p.m.

