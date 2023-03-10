Flooding is the final topic in severe weather awareness week

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We’ve covered a myriad of topics during this week’s severe weather awareness week. From severe thunderstorms to lightning, tornadoes, and severe weather preparedness, there’s only one topic we haven’t covered and it’s the deadliest type of severe weather of all: flooding. Yes, heat-related fatalities take the top spot in the United States, but no other type of severe weather, winds, hail, or tornadoes, comes close to the risk that flooding carries.

Flooding is the deadliest? Not tornadoes or hurricanes?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the official government source of weather-related fatality data, 106 people lost their lives in the United States due to flooding in 2022. Statistics for all other types of severe weather aren’t available yet for 2022, but 2021′s numbers are. 88 people lose their lives on average due to flooding each year between 1992 and 2021.

While extreme heat is the deadliest type of weather fatalities in 2021, flooding is the deadliest type of severe weather when talking about something not related to temperatures. (NWS, CDC)

Tornado fatalities are close behind with a 30-year average of 71 fatalities, but tornado fatalities have, on average, dropped over the last few years due to increased warning times and a better understanding of tornadic storms. Tornadoes are deadly, of course, but the deadliest tornado in history, the Tri-State tornado killed 695 people in 1925. The second deadliest tornado was in Mississippi in 1840 and killed 317 people. In fact, the deadliest tornado since 1953 in the United States was in 2011 in Joplin Missouri killing 158 people. Texas’ deadliest tornado, by the way, is both the Goliad tornado of 1902 and the Waco tornado of 1953 which both killed 114 people.

When talking about hurricanes, we start to split some hairs. Hurricanes carry with them pretty much every type of severe weather hazard except for hail. When talking hurricanes, the CDC only counts deaths caused by the wind as being related to a hurricane. Any sort of flooding related fatality, be it from heavy rain or storm surge, is classified in the flooding category.

Why is flooding so deadly?

Simply put, flooding is so dangerous because of human misconception and, at least more recently, increased construction in flood plains. A recent example of fatalities due to construction in flood plains would be from Hurricane Ian. Storm surge flooding from Hurricane Ian was widespread in a densely populated region of Florida with minimal drainage from water that pushes inland.

In 2021, the most recent year with a complete set of data on flooding fatalities, over half of flooding fatalities were from people who were driving! (NOAA, NWS)

As far as human misconception goes, ask yourself how many times you’ve driven through a roadway that has standing water on it. I’m even guilty of doing it too, but we have a knack as humans for underestimation. Out of the 146 people killed in 2021 from flooding, 79 of them were driving. The next highest category for flooding fatalities was “at home” with 40.

It takes a lot less moving water than you may think to cause objects to be swept up by flood waters. While vehicles start floating away with about a foot of moving water, it only take six inches of water to sweep you into flood waters! (NOAA, NWS)

Speaking about underestimation, it takes A LOT less standing water than you think on a roadway to sweep a car away. 18″ to 24″ of fast-moving water on a road can carry away large SUVs, vans, and trucks. If you’re in a sedan or sports car, it only take a foot of water until your car carries away. Walking through just six inches of moving water is enough to sweep someone off his or her feet.

Flooding and flash flooding are NOT the same thing

Although flooding fatalities are a catchall category when talking about fatalities, “flooding” and “flash flooding” are two different things. Just like how all squares are rectangles but all rectangles aren’t squares, all flash flooding is flooding, but all flooding isn’t flash flooding.

Flash flooding can occur with any type of non-wintry precipitation. In fact, “storms” that cause flash flooding absolutely don’t require strong winds, hail, or even thunder to occur. Flash flooding is, simply put, a large amount of rain over a localized area in a short period of time that’ll cause water to accumulate on surfaces. Flooding can also refer to river flooding or even standing water well after a storm has passed.

We’re primarily going to focus on flash flooding though. Just like with severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, flash flooding has it’s own warning. Flash flood warnings also have different ratings too. In the same way that you can have a “destructive” severe thunderstorm warning or a tornado emergency, you can have a catastrophic flash flood warning or a flash flood emergency.

Flash flood warnings are issued when flash flooding could imminently occur or is ongoing from continuous rainfall. Flash flood warnings should be taken seriously and it’s important to use caution to changing road conditions and ground conditions within the warning area. Flash flood warnings typically cover a large area, but that doesn’t mean that flooding is happening within the entire warning.

Flash flooding can occur at any time of the year in any part of the country, but not all flash flood warnings are the same. Flash flooding will cause your cell phone to alert you if observed flash flooding can cause considerable or catastrophic damage. (NOAA, NWS)

If the severity of a flash flood reaches either the “considerable” threat level, it’ll cause your phone to buzz with the alert. A “considerable” tag on a flash flood warning is reserved for flash flooding that is observed (and not just indicated by radar) and is in a more densely populated area.

A flash flood emergency, just like a tornado emergency, is when the flash flood threat becomes “catastrophic”. While Central Texans have not ever had either a considerable or catastrophic flash flood since the new system was implemented in December 2019, North Texas has. Not even one year ago, North Texans were measuring rainfall in feet after a deluge of heavy rain fell on August 21st and 22nd 2022. Flash flood emergencies were issued in Central Florida from Hurricane Ian since Ian produced a widespread 1 to 2 feet of rainfall.

A few hours after rain comes to a close, flash flood warnings are usually “downgraded” to flood warnings if there continues to be a threat to life and property.

What to do in case of flooding

Unfortunately, there isn’t much that you can do to stop flood waters when flooding is occurring. If you’re driving during a thunderstorms, be extra mindful about changing road conditions. With the hilly terrain in Central Texas, flash flooding due to rain runoff can quickly turn otherwise drivable roads into a death trap in a matter of minutes. It’s highly advised to get off the road during flash flood warnings or emergencies. Turn around, don’t drown isn’t just a catchy phrase and it could save your life. The extra few minutes it may take you to get to your destination is worth it when we’re talking about saving your life.

Flash flooding and flooding can occur at any time of the year. If under a flood warning or flash flood warning, that means you should take action to save your life! Don't drive through flood waters and seek higher ground immediately. (NWS Fort Worth)

Flooding isn’t just confined to roadways and flooding fatalities do occur within homes. If flood waters rise in your home, it’s vital to get to higher ground. Going from the first floor to the second or into the attic is a great way to escape rising flood waters in your home, but it could also prove very dangerous too. If you’re ever faced with rising flood waters, make sure you have a way to ESCAPE.

Designate a spot in your home that you would move to in case of rising flood waters and make sure there is a way to get out of the house in case water continues to rise. If your designated flood safe spot has a window, perfect. If you’re planning to escape to the attic and there is no window, you’ll need something to break out of your house. Keep an axe or something that you can use to quickly get through a wall or the roof so you don’t become trapped in rising flood waters.

For more information about flooding and the risks associated with rising flood waters, the National Weather Service has a collections of resources for you.

Be aware that homeowners insurance does NOT cover damages related to flooding. Flood insurance is offered by FEMA through the National Flood Insurance Program. FEMA’s website also offers an interactive tool to see if your home is in a floodplain and you may be surprised by the results!

