Good News Friday: March 10, 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD recognized these incredible and talented students at the Superintendent Scholars Celebration. These 8th to 11th grade students were honored for earning the top scores on their PSAT exams. Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon says they have the best students anywhere!

Lot’s of great things coming out of KISD this Friday. The district is proud to announce it has the most bands in its history at the Region 8 UIL Concert and Sightreading evaluation. They have 11 Varsity and 7 JV bands entering this year. They also have earned at least 20 UIL awards.

Celebrating Women’s History Month, we wanted to congratulate these powerful women. The Lady Trojan Powerlifting Team won big at the Regional meet. Some of these ladies on your screen have qualified for the State Competition. Definitely don’t mess with them!

Student athletes representing every athletic team at Copperas Cove ISD are donating children’s books to the Cove’s Retired Teachers Association. The teams at Copperas Cove Junior High, Lee Junior High and Copperas Cove High school collected more than 1,700 books. That’s more than double their original goal.

La Vega ISD is very proud of the Lady Pirates. They beat Sunnyvale High 46 - 38 earlier this week in San Antonio. They are now the 4A State Basketball Champions! This is a remarkable season for the Lady Pirates, staying undefeated during their run. There are shirts on the district’s Facebook with everyone’s names on it!

The Ellison Eagles are heading for their chance to win their first State Championship title in 30 years! The Eagles beat Mansfield Summit at the Alamodome in San Antonio 52-50 last night. The Screamin’ Eagles will face Dallas’ Kimball high school tomorrow at 3 pm.

