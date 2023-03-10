Advertise
Temple Police arrest bank jugging suspect during police operation

(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department has arrested a bank jugging suspect.

Stoney B. Oliver Jr., 39, was arrested Mar. 9 during an operation targeting bank jugging suspects in Temple.

Oliver was arrested and is being held in the Bell County Jail.

“The term bank jugging refers to a type of crime that usually involves a pair of criminals observing customers making large withdrawals at either an ATM or inside a bank. Once a target is selected, the criminals will follow the customer as they leave in their vehicle,” said Nohely Mackowiak, Temple’s spokeswoman.

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

