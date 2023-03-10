Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

TxDOT launches statewide campaign to prevent drunk driving over Spring Break

TxDOT launches ‘Driver Sober, No Regrets’ campaign before spring break
TxDOT launches ‘Driver Sober, No Regrets’ campaign before spring break(KGNS)
By MARCINE JOSEPH
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) This Friday, Spring Break starts for many college students.

The Texas Department of Transportation wants everyone to think twice before they drink and drive.

That’s why TxDOT is launching its statewide “Drive Sober. No Regrets” campaign during the week-long holiday.

TxDOT is also partnering with “U in the Driver Seat,” a Texas A&M University program that focuses on students pledging to drive sober.

A college student says a tragedy during spring break is preventable.

“So just remember to stay vigilant and take a sober ride. There’s so many options out there especially now. Just different ways to get home safely,” says Esmeralda Trevino, who is a freshman at the University of Texas at Austin.

Kasey Nguyen, a UT Dallas student, says choosing a sober ride will help guarantee a safe Spring Break.

“So we all want to have fun over our spring break. But we also want to do so safely. That’s why it’s important not to drink and drive, and chose a sober ride. Whether that’s a taxi, Uber or a Lyft or a friend, or a family member,”

According to TxDOT, there were over 870 DUI-alcohol related crashes during Spring Break 2021, of those crashes 31 people died and over 100 were seriously hurt.

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27,
Affidavit: Suspect wrote ‘do I got to take (victim) out’ on paper that fingerprint was found by investigators in Temple stabbing of former roommate
Colbin John Wright
Habitual offender sentenced to 99 years in prison after high-speed chase in Central Texas
Jefferson and Josue Perez, 13
Second body recovered of missing twin boys in Galveston
Green drove all the way from Texas to New York to pick up his pitbull from the SPCA animal...
Killeen man finds his missing pitbull 1,500 miles away in New York
Roselynn Castillo, 27,
Central Texas high school teacher arrested for sexual assault

Latest News

Marian Fraser, 59, who owned and operated the Hilltop Drive facility for 24 years, is on trial...
LIVE UPDATES: Juror expelled from Fraser jury, jury summations set for Friday morning
Note written by suspect Anthony McRae
MSU police release timeline, notes written by campus shooting suspect
KWTX News 10 This Morning - gnf 4/29/22
Good News Friday: March 10, 2023
Good News Friday: March 10, 2023