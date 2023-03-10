Advertise
‘Very special’: Father, son take flight together as pilots for first time

A father, son duo piloted a plane together for the first time. (Source: WAVE)
By Kennedy Hayes and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A father was able to pilot a flight for the first time with his son as a co-pilot this week.

Capt. John James and his son, first officer Johnmark James Jr., landed a UPS flight in Kentucky on Thursday.

“I grew up putting on my father’s uniform and wanting to go to work with him,” Johnmark James said. “This was very special, flying with my father.”

The pair completed their first flight from Louisville to Las Vegas and made it a roundtrip ticket.

“When we both sat in our seats and knew what to do,” Johnmark James said.

Co-pilot Johnmark James was hired 10 months ago and previously interned for UPS while his father has been with the company for 33 years.

“It went as smooth as silk,” John James said. “Having traveled the world, and flown many airplanes with many different people, today was the best flight of my life.”

The father-son duo said they plan to tackle international flights together next.

