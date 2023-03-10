Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco man arrested for attempted kidnapping

Jimmy Rich, 60,
Jimmy Rich, 60,(McLennan County)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man has been charged with attempted kidnapping Friday afternoon.

Jimmy Rich, 60, faces charges of attempted kidnapping and is being held in the McLennan County Jail.

Waco Police Department officers responded to a call at 12:04 p.m. Mar. 10 to a business near the 4600 Block of Franklin Ave.

When officers arrived, they learned Rich was talking to a 10-year-old girl to who he asked the child if she would like to come to his car and see his cat and if she would be interested in buying the animal.

According to police, Rich tried to grab the child’s hand, but the child immediately refused, and a manager of the store saw the interaction and called Waco PD.

Rich left the business, and while officers were en route, the US Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Rich in the 500 Block of Town Oaks Dr. as the Marshal Service had a non-related warrant for aggravated kidnapping.

The Waco Police Department will add an additional charge of attempted kidnapping regarding this incident.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27,
Affidavit: Suspect wrote ‘do I got to take (victim) out’ on paper that fingerprint was found by investigators in Temple stabbing of former roommate
Colbin John Wright
Habitual offender sentenced to 99 years in prison after high-speed chase in Central Texas
Jefferson and Josue Perez, 13
Second body recovered of missing twin boys in Galveston
Green drove all the way from Texas to New York to pick up his pitbull from the SPCA animal...
Killeen man finds his missing pitbull 1,500 miles away in New York
Roselynn Castillo, 27,
Central Texas high school teacher arrested for sexual assault

Latest News

KWTX@4: Women of Aviation Worldwide Week - 3.10.23
KWTX@4: Women of Aviation Worldwide Week - 3.10.23
KWTX@4: Women in Construction Week featuring Endurance Solutions - 3.10.23
KWTX@4: Women in Construction Week featuring Endurance Solutions - 3.10.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: LIVE preview of Little Joe Benefit Concert in Temple - 3.10.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: LIVE preview of Little Joe Benefit Concert in Temple - 3.10.23
DPD, PETA looking to identify man seen on video dumping dog on Dowdy Ferry Road
Dallas police, PETA looking to identify man seen on video dumping dog on Dowdy Ferry Road