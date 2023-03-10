Weather’s March Madness continues...

If you took the graph of high temperatures for the past few days and the next few days and showed them to cardiologists, they might be able to find some strange rhythms, probably. If you showed it to meteorologists, they would probably just tell you that the weather does some wild things sometimes. A parade of cold fronts dropped early week 80s into the 50s and 60s Wednesday before yesterday’s 70s returned. Today, we’re dropping back into the 60s before we warm up about 20° Saturday and then drop temperatures around 20° again Sunday. Weather whiplash is real y’all, but today’s weather will be fairly straight forward. Morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 50s with mostly cloudy skies will be joined by a few stray showers. The 30% early morning sprinkle chance gets out of here by mid-morning with some late-day sunshine returning too. Late-day highs will warm into the low-to-mid 60s. Tomorrow’s morning lows will dip into the mid 50s, but gusty south winds as high as 30 MPH will pull warmth back in. Highs will warm into the low-to-mid 80s Saturday and there’s a chance for near 90° highs west of Highway 281! The next front pushes through Saturday night so we’ll drop temperatures back into the low-to-mid 60s this weekend.

Next week’s weather won’t feature nearly as many big temperature swings, but it’s still going to be a week of change. Monday’s morning lows in the mid-40s will warm into the upper 50s and low 60s for highs with partly cloudy skies. Sunshine FINALLY returns Tuesday and Wednesday, but chilly morning temperatures are expected Tuesday especially as we begin the day in the upper 30s while highs reach the mid-60s. Mid-70s are back in the forecast Wednesday as gusty south winds return. Our next storm system pushes through Thursday and/or more likely Friday. The cold front likely kicks up widely scattered showers and storms and could produce some stronger storms too. We still have some time to figure out the specifics with next week’s front, including with the severe weather risk, but the rain chances are near 60% on St. Patrick’s Day already.

