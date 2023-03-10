Young father dies in car crash; community nearly reaches GoFundMe goal within a day

RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - The Riesel community is banding together after the tragic loss of Cody Nunn.

Friends and family say the 23-year-old died Tuesday morning after his car crashed into a tree at New Hope Baptist Church.

To the average spectator, it may just look like a normal tree.

However, to Cody Nunn’s family and friends, it symbolizes his life.

His father, James Nunn, choked up as he describes his loving son.

“He’s a good kid. Loved his kids, he’s just a hard worker, he would do anything for anybody,” said Nunn.

Nunn said he and his wife offered to watch Cody’s daughter while he hung out with friends.

“He messaged us that he was coming home, and he didn’t come home,” said Nunn.

Nunn said once he heard the news that there was a car accident near New Hope Baptist Church Tuesday morning, his heart started racing.

Then, every parent’s worst nightmare became his reality.

“I got notified there was an accident down the road from my house, that there was someone trapped in a car. I really started panicking. I called around, I started calling the hospitals, I called the jail, the things a normal parent would do if your child is missing. A friend of mine had posted on Facebook that the accident was horrible, and I called and said, ‘Hey, what kind of car it was?’ And he told me it was a red car, and I just knew,” said Nunn.

Cody leaves behind two little girls Madi (3) and Lilly (4.)

“He just loved his kids so much; I mean he just always wanted to do something with them,” said Nunn.

Cody was part of the Waco Heavy Hittaz car club.

Donovan Siler is president of the club and started a GoFundMe to help the Nunn family.

“We just help each other out. Cody really jumped in and help out with everybody, learned a lot of things, took advice, he was always there,” said Siler.

He said the community helped almost reach the $5,000 within a day.

“Cody has made a great impression on everybody in the community. Everybody has nothing but good stuff to say to him. Man, everybody just really came in and did well.”

Addictive Kustom Audio said it will finish the truck Cody was working on for free and then return it to his family.

Friday night, the club is hosting a sendoff with their cars, balloons, and speeches for Cody.

You can help by donating to Cody’s GoFundMe and his daughter’s trust fund.

