20-degree temperature swing heading our way for Sunday

Everyone doing okay on this wild temperature rollercoaster? We ended the work week with cooler and more “normal” March-like temperatures, but jumped into the mid 80s to low 90s Saturday afternoon. We typically see these temperatures by the middle to end of May.. But hold on, we have another cold front set to move through our area tonight, bringing another 20° cool down for the second half of the weekend.

Daylight Saving Time begins tonight, which means we lose an hour of sleep. At 2 A.M. time will advance one hour and our clocks will change to 3. Before you go to bed tonight - Make sure you adjust whatever clocks that don’t change automatically. One thing you’ll notice for sure is our sunset times this weekend - Saturday’s sunset is at 6:33 P.M. - But Sunday’s sunset will be at 7:34 P.M.

The cold front will blow through our area while we’re sleeping tonight! Strong northerly winds will return with the front. We’ll have wind gusts around 20 to 25 mph throughout the day on Sunday. Throughout the morning hours Sunday, breezy north winds will continue to funnel in colder air. Look for mostly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 50s for most of Central Texas, but we may see some mid to upper 50s closer to the Brazos Valley. We keep mostly cloudy skies throughout the day Sunday. Temperatures will be back below normal and only warm into the mid to upper 60s for most in our area, maybe some low 60s across our northern counties. Despite the cloud cover moving in on Sunday, there’s no rain in the forecast. It may be cool enough with those winds that you’ll need to bring out those jackets.

And keep those jackets out for the work week! Northerly winds continue into the start of the work week. Morning temperatures will be chilly and drop down into the 40s for Monday through Wednesday. Cloud cover will be hanging around this week. No rain in the forecast for Monday, but as breezy northeast winds continue, temperatures will actually be cooler than what we had on Sunday and only warm into the low to mid 60s for the afternoon. Additional cloud cover moves in for Tuesday. We may see a weak disturbance move in from the west and bring a chance for scattered showers for the afternoon. With additional cloud cover and maybe even some rain, highs may only warm into the upper 50s and low 60s!

Another warming trend kicks off for the middle of the week. Breezy south winds and sunshine on Wednesday allow our temperatures to warm into the low 70s for the afternoon. Morning temperatures are briefly back into the 50s for Thursday and afternoon highs look to climb into the 70s once again… But hold one once more, we have another strong cold front set to move in and bring back a taste of winter to end the week. Highs will be back into the 50s for St. Patrick’s Day Friday. The cold front will also bring us our best chance for rain this week. Widely scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for Thursday into early Friday morning. We’re monitoring the chance for some of these storms to be on the stronger side. You’ll want to make sure that you are paying close to the forecast throughout the week. Rain looks to end Friday morning and sunshine returns for the afternoon.

Looking ahead into next weekend - Much cooler than normal weather will be hanging around Central Texas. Highs in the upper 50s look likely for Saturday. We may see another push of northerly winds as a disturbance approaches Central Texas on Sunday which may bring back some scattered showers. Temperatures will be in the 50s again for Sunday. Heading into the following work week - We should finally see our temperatures warm back into the 60s. More rain may also return into the early parts of the work week.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.