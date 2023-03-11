Advertise
Baylor out of the Big 12 Tournament, fall to Iowa State, 74-63

Jaden Owens takes the ball out in Big 12 Tournament game versus Iowa State.
Jaden Owens takes the ball out in Big 12 Tournament game versus Iowa State.(Baylor Athletics)
By Chad Vautherine
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI (KWTX) - The Baylor Bear’s trip to Kansas City ends early as they fell to Iowa State, 74-63 in their first Big 12 Tournament game at the Municipal Auditorium.

Four minutes into the first quarter, the Cyclones out-rebounded Baylor 11 to two, opening the game on a 15-5 run.

The Bears later picked it up in the second quarter as Jaden Owens reached double digits in the first half alone for the first time in over a month.

Baylor tied it up, 37-37 at halftime, which was led by Jaden Owen’s 13 on five for eight shooting, making three of Baylor’s four three-pointers. They finished the first half with six blocks, four steals, and forced seven turnovers, doing what they needed to do to stay toe-to-toe with an athletic Iowa State team.

As the Cyclones and Bears entered the second half, Ashely Joens added five quick points to give them an early led. Baylor continued to fight in the second half until the final few minutes of the fourth quarter, as Iowa State ended the game on an 11-0 run.

Joens proved why she was named the Big 12 Player of the Year, as she added another double-double, scoring 30 and grabbing 15rebounds.

The Cyclones will advance to the next round of the tournament and take on Oklahoma in the semifinals of the conference tournament.

