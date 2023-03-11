Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Firefighter’s wife dies after blaze kills son, injures 2 other children

A Chicago firefighter has lost his wife and son after a fire broke out at their home.
A Chicago firefighter has lost his wife and son after a fire broke out at their home.(dlewis33 via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago firefighter’s wife has died days after a fire at the family’s Northwest Side home also killed their 7-year-old son.

Summer Day-Stewart, 36, was pronounced dead at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Cook County officials said Friday.

Seven-year-old Ezra Stewart was pronounced dead Wednesday evening, the day after the fire, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has said.

The boy, his mother and his two sisters, ages 2 and 7, suffered from smoke inhalation and were rushed to hospitals Tuesday night after being rescued from the burning home.

Firefighter Walter Stewart, who lived in the house, was not part of the fire crew that responded to the fire, but when he heard the address of the fire over radio dispatch, he went to the scene and gave his wife CPR, Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford said.

Police said the fire started accidentally in the kitchen.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27,
Affidavit: Suspect wrote ‘do I got to take (victim) out’ on paper that fingerprint was found by investigators in Temple stabbing of former roommate
Colbin John Wright
Habitual offender sentenced to 99 years in prison after high-speed chase in Central Texas
Jefferson and Josue Perez, 13
Second body recovered of missing twin boys in Galveston
Green drove all the way from Texas to New York to pick up his pitbull from the SPCA animal...
Killeen man finds his missing pitbull 1,500 miles away in New York
Chakria Dominque Lee, 35,
Affidavit: Killeen woman uses boyfriend’s truck to intentionally runover his ex-girlfriend

Latest News

FastCast
Brady's Saturday Fastcast
Alex Murdaugh’s brother spoke out for the first time since the double murder trial.
‘He knows more’: Alex Murdaugh’s brother speaks to media for first time after trial
A woman in Crestline escaped her home after being snowed in for 15 days. (KCAL, KCBS,...
Atmospheric river floods California towns, brings rain, snow
The Breakdown: Fri. March 10, 2023 (Covid hits 3 year mark, State of job market, quality sleep...
The Breakdown: Fri. March 10, 2023 (Covid hits 3 year mark, State of job market, quality sleep and Daylight Saving Time)