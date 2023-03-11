Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 3.10.23

“Report Card” segments are gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is the latest Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas.

Asian Buffet at 1104 East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen got a 91 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, the biggest problem was a box of whole raw potatoes that rodents had been gnawing on at least two of them.

They were thrown out.

Pest control is addressing the problem.

But the permit will be withheld until all the rodent entry points and droppings are dealt with.

--

Dynasty Chinese Restaurant at 2501 Airport Road in Temple got a 94 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, eggs were sitting out for more than three weeks in a non-temperature-controlled storage room and then some were used in preparing meals.

Two-thousand-440 eggs had to be thrown out.

The rule is a business must get and maintain refrigerated eggs.

The only exception is shell eggs that have been treated to eliminate salmonella.

The report noted these were not.

--

Wok On Fire at 1708 East Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Killeen got a 97 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, they found rodent entry points and droppings, and the general sanitation was “well below minimal standards.”

The business has a week to fix the problems, or it will be shut down.

--

Suzy Q’s at 1401 South 31st Street in Temple is this week’s Clean Plate award winner.

You can start your morning with a cup of Joe and some beignets, soup or salad for lunch.

The soup changes each day and it’s a personal recipe.

And you can try a burger for dinner (an early dinner.)

The business closes at 4 o’clock.

According to the Facebook page, in observance of Lent, the business will serve fish tacos and lox on Fridays.

