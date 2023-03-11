Wild Swing in the Temperatures this Weekend!

We have see temperatures jumping around a lot over the last few weeks, and that trend continues into the weekend. Strong southwest winds will help to push our highs into the mid 80s in most locations Saturday, and we may even hit 90° in a few of our westernmost cities. Another cold front will bring some quick changes as we head into Sunday. Strong north winds Sunday will keep our high temperatures in the mid 60s, so we will likely see a 20° drop in the temperatures from Saturday to Sunday.

Next week’s weather won’t feature nearly as many big temperature swings, but it’s still going to be a week of change. Monday’s morning lows in the mid-40s will warm into the upper 50s and low 60s for highs with partly cloudy skies. Sunshine FINALLY returns Tuesday and Wednesday, but chilly morning temperatures are expected Tuesday especially as we begin the day in the upper 30s while highs reach the mid-60s. Mid-70s are back in the forecast Wednesday as gusty south winds return. Our next storm system pushes through Thursday and/or more likely Friday. The cold front likely kicks up widely scattered showers and storms and could produce some stronger storms too. We still have some time to figure out the specifics with next week’s front, including with the severe weather risk, but the rain chances are near 60% on St. Patrick’s Day already.

