Ellison Eagles fall to Kimball Knights 69-48 in state championship game

Killeen Ellison Eagles fall to Kimball 69-48(Bradley Vaughn KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Ellison Eagles took on the Kimball Knights in San Antonio for the 5A High School Basketball State Championship game.

The Eagles fought in the first quarter, taking the lead 10-8.

But the Knights came back in the second and stayed on top until the end.

The Eagles fell to Kimball 69-48.

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.

