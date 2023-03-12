Ellison Eagles fall to Kimball Knights 69-48 in state championship game

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Ellison Eagles took on the Kimball Knights in San Antonio for the 5A High School Basketball State Championship game.

The Eagles fought in the first quarter, taking the lead 10-8.

But the Knights came back in the second and stayed on top until the end.

The Eagles fell to Kimball 69-48.

