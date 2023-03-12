Houston police searching for missing person

Advertise
Houston police searching for missing woman
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is asking for help in location a missing 29-year-old woman.

Autumn Sexton was last seen on March 10 leaving a shelter in the downtown Houston area.

Sexton is five foot nine inches tall, weights 340 pounds and has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

The clothing she is wearing is unknown.

If anyone has seen or comes in contact with Sexton, you are being asked to call the Houston Police immediately at 832-394-1840.

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.

