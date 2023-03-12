Much cooler for the upcoming work week

What a wild last few days of temperatures for Central Texas. We had normal, March-like weather on Friday, very warm, May-like temperatures Saturday, and now back to cooler, March-like temperatures on Sunday thanks to an overnight cold front. Skies stayed partly to mostly cloudy today and winds remained breezy out of the north - Which kept our highs mostly around the mid 60s this afternoon. As we head back to work and school Monday morning, cloud cover will be clearing our area. Where the clouds clear tonight will have a huge impact on temperatures Monday morning. Our northern areas will be coldest and down into the low 40s. The southern half of the area looks to be in the mid to upper 40s thanks to some clouds still around at sunrise. Skies clear for the day, but despite sunshine, we’ll stay cooler than normal into the low to mid 60s for the afternoon with a breeze out of the northeast.

Jacket weather continues into Tuesday! Morning temperatures are down into the 40s again. Clouds build back in throughout the day ahead of an approaching disturbance from the west. That disturbance will pass through and bring a chance for scattered rain showers. With additional cloud cover and maybe even some rain, highs may only warm into the upper 50s and low 60s Tuesday afternoon. After a chilly start to Wednesday, another warming trend kicks off as strong south winds and sunshine return. Temperatures warm into the upper 60s and low 70s for the afternoon. Morning temperatures are briefly back into the mid to upper 50s for Thursday and afternoon highs look to climb into the 70s once again… But we have a stronger cold front set to move through late Thursday which will bring another major cool down for our area.

The cold front will also bring us our best chance for rain this week. Widely scattered showers and storms are in the forecast throughout the day on Thursday into early Friday morning. We’re monitoring the chance for some of these storms to be on the stronger side. You’ll want to make sure that you are paying close to the forecast throughout the week. Rain looks to end Friday morning and sunshine returns for the afternoon. Rain amounts look beneficial and range from a quarter-inch west of I-35 to near an inch east. Friday and into the weekend will be very chilly. Highs are forecast to be in the low 50s for St. Patrick’s Day Friday and remain that chilly into the weekend. We may see another push of northerly winds as a disturbance approaches Central Texas on Sunday which may bring back some scattered showers. Heading into the following work week - We should finally see our temperatures warm back into the 60s. More rain may also return into the early parts of the work week.

