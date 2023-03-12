Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco trash pick-up schedule altered after death

Waco Waste Management
Waco Waste Management(Katie Aupperle for KWTX)
By Madison Herber
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco Solid Waste Department has altered the upcoming track pick-up schedule after a death in the “Solid Waste Department family,” according to a post on the City of Waco’s Twitter page.

“We want to allow members of the Solid Waste team to attend the funeral and remember their friend,” the post continues.

Due to this, the residential curbside trash and yard collection schedule for Tuesday, March 14 has changed.

The residential curbside trash and yard waste collection schedule will move from March 14 to Wednesday, March 15, and the Solid Waste Call Center will be closed March 14 from 12:30pm-3:00pm.

Commercial and roll-off collections will start on March 14 and finish on March 15.

Cobbs Recycling Center and the Landfill will be open as usual.

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27,
Affidavit: Suspect wrote ‘do I got to take (victim) out’ on paper that fingerprint was found by investigators in Temple stabbing of former roommate
Colbin John Wright
Habitual offender sentenced to 99 years in prison after high-speed chase in Central Texas
Jefferson and Josue Perez, 13
Second body recovered of missing twin boys in Galveston
Green drove all the way from Texas to New York to pick up his pitbull from the SPCA animal...
Killeen man finds his missing pitbull 1,500 miles away in New York
Chakria Dominque Lee, 35,
Affidavit: Killeen woman uses boyfriend’s truck to intentionally runover his ex-girlfriend

Latest News

fastcast scenery
Jillian's Sunday Fastcast
When the pandemic first hit in 2020, the church association, who helped maintain the church,...
Volunteers begin restoring historic Mother Neff Baptist Church
Killeen Ellison Eagles fall to Kimball 69-48
Ellison Eagles fall to Kimball Knights 69-48 in state championship game
fastcast nature
Jillian's Saturday Fastcast