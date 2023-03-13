Advertise
Austin capital murder suspect arrested in Killeen

Christijan Deshaun Stevens, 19, has been charged with capital murder after being arrested in...
Christijan Deshaun Stevens, 19, has been charged with capital murder after being arrested in Killeen
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen teenager has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation in Austin.

Christijan Deshaun Stevens, 19, was arrested Mar. 8 and is charged with capital murder.

Austin Police Department officers responded at 10:17 p.m. Jan. 28 to Moon Palace Hooka Lounge in the 2636 block of Research Blvd in connection to a shooting where authorities found five victims shot.

Brayden Bolyard,18, was one of the victims who police found and died at the scene.

Paramedics took the other four victims to several local hospitals.

Jaitron Tatum, 18, who was taken to a hospital died from his gunshot wounds on Feb. 1.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

