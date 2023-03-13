Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Benefit raises close to $6,000 for Waco single mom who was in coma

The event at The Backyard included live music and a cornhole tournament plus a silent auction...
The event at The Backyard included live music and a cornhole tournament plus a silent auction and bake sale to raise money for the family.(Alex Fulton)
By Alex Fulton
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Around 300 Central Texans took to The Backyard on Sunday to show support for a Waco woman in rehab after suffering a coma.

On Jan. 2 Yvonne Navejas fell on her head in her shower and suffered a brain hemorrhage. Navejas is a single mother of five children who are between the ages of two months and 15 years-old.

The benefit event at The Backyard included live music and a cornhole tournament plus a silent auction and bake sale to raise money for the family.

”We’re all going to be there to support each other and get us through anything we need to get through,” event organizer Tracy Rhodes told KWTX News 10.

Yvonne’s father, Vicente Navejas, is a member of a group called Central Texas Jeep Events, which is a community of “jeepers” or folks who share a love for Jeeps.

When the other members, including Rhodes, heard about one of their own facing tough times they decided to organize a benefit event to raise money for medical bills.

”Vicente is just an amazing man, his wife is just amazing,” Jeeper Tisha Carpenter said. “It’s them as people first and then jeepers second. That’s just the jeepers’ creed.”

Between the bake sale and silent auction they raised $5,797 for the Navejas family.

”It means a lot to me,” Vicente said. “I appreciate everything that everybody is doing.”

While the event may be over, Vicente is asking the community to still keep his family in mind.”

“If people can pray for us, we’ll take that too,” he said.

To donate to the Navejas family visit the Jeremy LaBorde Ministries website and put the Navejas fund in the donation subject line.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27,
Affidavit: Suspect wrote ‘do I got to take (victim) out’ on paper that fingerprint was found by investigators in Temple stabbing of former roommate
Jefferson and Josue Perez, 13
Second body recovered of missing twin boys in Galveston
Green drove all the way from Texas to New York to pick up his pitbull from the SPCA animal...
Killeen man finds his missing pitbull 1,500 miles away in New York
Colbin John Wright
Habitual offender sentenced to 99 years in prison after high-speed chase in Central Texas
Marian Fraser, 59, who owned and operated the Hilltop Drive facility for 24 years, is on trial...
Marian Fraser found guilty in 2013 murder

Latest News

Houston police searching for missing woman
Houston police searching for missing person
Three years ago, on March 12, 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic became a reality for Central Texans...
Public health official reflects on three year mark of first COVID-19 case in Central Texas
KWTX Weather Xtra - March 12, 2023
The free, two-weekend long event features live music, garden tours, food trucks and curated...
Spring at the Silos