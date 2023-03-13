Benefit raises close to $6,000 for Waco single mom who was in coma

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Around 300 Central Texans took to The Backyard on Sunday to show support for a Waco woman in rehab after suffering a coma.

On Jan. 2 Yvonne Navejas fell on her head in her shower and suffered a brain hemorrhage. Navejas is a single mother of five children who are between the ages of two months and 15 years-old.

The benefit event at The Backyard included live music and a cornhole tournament plus a silent auction and bake sale to raise money for the family.

”We’re all going to be there to support each other and get us through anything we need to get through,” event organizer Tracy Rhodes told KWTX News 10.

Yvonne’s father, Vicente Navejas, is a member of a group called Central Texas Jeep Events, which is a community of “jeepers” or folks who share a love for Jeeps.

When the other members, including Rhodes, heard about one of their own facing tough times they decided to organize a benefit event to raise money for medical bills.

”Vicente is just an amazing man, his wife is just amazing,” Jeeper Tisha Carpenter said. “It’s them as people first and then jeepers second. That’s just the jeepers’ creed.”

Between the bake sale and silent auction they raised $5,797 for the Navejas family.

”It means a lot to me,” Vicente said. “I appreciate everything that everybody is doing.”

While the event may be over, Vicente is asking the community to still keep his family in mind.”

“If people can pray for us, we’ll take that too,” he said.

To donate to the Navejas family visit the Jeremy LaBorde Ministries website and put the Navejas fund in the donation subject line.

