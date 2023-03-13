Advertise
Caught on Camera: Pickup truck crashes into barber shop in Bryan, repairs underway

Owners say the crash happened around 4:00 a.m.
Truck crashes into Firme Fades Barber Shop in Bryan .
Truck crashes into Firme Fades Barber Shop in Bryan .(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Instead of cutting hair, owners at the Firme Fades Barber Shop in Bryan spent their Sunday cleaning up after a pickup truck crashed through the side of the building.

Owners say the crash happened around 4:00 a.m. The shop, which is located at the corner of Dodge Street and South College Avenue, was closed at the time, so there was no one inside and no injuries were reported.

The barber shop posted on Facebook: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Firme Fades will have to shut down for a few days. If you had any appointments, we will contact you and reschedule you for a later date as this was totally unexpected…follow our page for more information on our reopening!”

The business owner says the driver of the pickup truck initially left the scene Sunday morning but later returned to take responsibility.

“Yeah, I was surprised the driver did come back and take responsibility for his actions, you know, probably a little nervous from the incident last night but he did take responsibility and we’re working together and working as a team to get everything back situated,” said owner, Isidro Rodriguez.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

