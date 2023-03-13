Central Texas UFC fighter Hailey Cowan’s first fight will be on Texas soil

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - The first female UFC fighter from Central Texas will be making her debut on Texas soil later this month after a medical emergency forced her to withdraw from her first scheduled fight in Las Vegas last month.

Hailey Cowan, 30, was forced to pull out of her February 25 fight in Nevada after an ovarian cyst ruptured hours before the fight.

She says, while that was extremely disappointing, getting the chance to debut in Texas is a dream come true.

“It was really upsetting. I didn’t get to debut a few weeks ago but, obviously, God had bigger, better plans, and now I get to debut in front of my home state, in front of the people that I love most, and I just can’t wait,” Cowan told KWTX.

Cowan spent 12 hours in the hospital in Vegas before returning to Texas where she wasted no time getting back to training at Blitz Sport MMA & Fitness in Robinson.

At the time Cowan posted to social media saying “I can’t help but feel like I let everyone down. I did everything I could to fight but I have to listen to the doctors and to my team on this one.”

Cowan later clarified that the withdrawal was not a weight cut issue, and days later, shared the news of the ovarian cyst rupture.

“I lost a lot of blood, and the doctors pulled me,” she wrote.

Cowan posted that she hoped to rebook as soon as possible.

The UFC wasted no time getting Hailey back on the books.

Cowan will fight Tamires Vidal, who is 7-1 in MMA and 1-0 in UFC.

The fight will take place starting at 3 p.m. March 25th at AT&T Center in San Antonio.

You can purchase tickets by going to UFC.com.

Cowan is likely to be the first fight and you can watch it on ESPN or ESPN+.

“I do want to thank all of you so much for your prayers,” Cowan said. “I felt them, and God heard them and here we are. Let’s do this.”

