Clifton residents asked to take caution due to the closure of major street
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A major street in one Central Texas town has been blocked Monday morning.
A large down tree from a truck/tractor crash on Mar. 13 has temporarily closed 19th street near Avenue G in Clifton.
The Clifton Police Department is asking residents to use caution on their morning commute until public works can clean up the area.
