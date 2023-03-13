Clifton residents asked to take caution due to the closure of major street

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A major street in one Central Texas town has been blocked Monday morning.

A large down tree from a truck/tractor crash on Mar. 13 has temporarily closed 19th street near Avenue G in Clifton.

The Clifton Police Department is asking residents to use caution on their morning commute until public works can clean up the area.

