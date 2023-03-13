Advertise
Glendale mayor temporarily renames city to ‘Swift City’ in honor of upcoming Eras Tour

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers announced Monday morning that it will rename the city to “Swift City” in honor of pop sensation Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour.

Since the tour will kick off from State Farm Stadium on Friday, the West Valley decided to commemorate a temporary new name for the beloved star. With all puns intended, Arizonans filled in on the blank space, after the city said that “Swift City” was decided upon by the mayor and councilmembers.

For more information on the tour, click/tap here. For what you should know before you go to the concert, click/tap here.

