H-E-B to host Baby Shower for 33 Military Moms-To-Be from Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - H-E-B will host an Operation Shower group baby shower for 33 military moms-to-be Friday.

KWTX-TV News 10 Morning Anchor Ke’Sha Lopez will serve as the event’s guest host and emcee.

The “O’Baby!”-themed event will include a catered lunch, raffle prizes, games, and the highlight of the event, the distribution of Operation Shower’s signature “Showers In A Box”— gifts of high-quality products for mothers and babies that have been generously donated by companies including H-E-B, 4moms, Diaper Genie, Stella & Dot, Mud Pie and Delta Children presented by H-E-B.

“We are honored to partner with Operation Shower to express our immeasurable appreciation to these courageous military moms-to-be for their service and sacrifice on behalf of our country,” said H-E-B Public Affairs Manager Johnny Mojica. “Deployments take a toll on every member of the family, and we are delighted to help spread joy, love and gratitude to these women for everything they do to keep America safe and free.”

“For military moms who are expecting a baby and whose partners are deployed – and especially those who are active duty themselves, the impending arrival of a child can be both exciting and stressful. Whether they are serving on the front lines or doing everything at home that enables their loved ones to proudly serve our country, these remarkable women deserve our love, support, and an opportunity to celebrate this wonderful milestone together,” said Operation Shower Founder and Chief Shower Officer LeAnn Morrissey.

Due to security purposes, the time and location can not be shared.

