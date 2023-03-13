Advertise
Killeen teen charged with capital murder in Austin hookah lounge killings

Two of five people wounded in shooting died, police say
Christijan Deshaun Stevens, 19, has been charged with capital murder after being arrested in...
Christijan Deshaun Stevens, 19, has been charged with capital murder after being arrested in Killeen(Bell County Jail)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Killeen teenager has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation in Austin.

Christijan Deshaun Stevens, 19, was arrested Mar. 8 and charged with capital murder.

Austin Police Department officers responded at 10:17 p.m. on Jan. 28 to Moon Palace Hooka Lounge at 2636 Research Blvd in connection to a shooting.

The officers said five victims suffered gunshot wounds.

Brayden Bolyard, 18, one of the victims, died at the scene.

Paramedics took the other four victims to several hospitals.

Jaitron Tatum, 18, another victim, succumbed to his gunshot wounds at a hospital on Feb. 1.

