Missing Texas girl found more than 1,000 miles away in North Carolina

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WFMY) - A missing Texas girl has been found more than 1,000 miles away in North Carolina.

During a press conference, investigators said a missing 13-year-old girl who is from the Dallas area was found Mar. 10, more than 1,000 miles away, locked in a shed, in Davidson County.

Deputies said the teen met her alleged abductor, Jorge Comacho, online and then in person.

“They discovered that the juvenile had been communicating with an adult male through social media chat platforms. The content of the chat was consistent with grooming and enticement, and he enticed her to leave the home where he picked her up in the (Dallas) area,” Davidson County Sheriff Richie Simmons said.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office worked with the FBI to track down where the teen and suspect were.

Investigators said they got a tip about where Comacho was and conducted a traffic stop.

Simmons said they found the girl locked in an outbuilding on Comacho’s property along Linwood Southmont Road.

The girl was rescued and taken to a local hospital for treatment. She is now back home with family.

Comacho faces several charges, including rape and indecent liberties with a child. He’s in jail on more than $1 million bond.

Copyright 2023 WFMY via CBS NEWSPATH. All rights reserved.

