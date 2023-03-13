Advertise
Temple Fire and Rescue quickly respond to a building fire, cause under investigation

Fire at Little Manhattan
Fire at Little Manhattan(Temple Fire and Rescue)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple Fire and Rescue responded to a 2-story commercial structure fire with heavy smoke Monday morning.

Units were dispatched at around 8:15 a.m. Mar. 13 to the area of South Martin Luther King Drive and East Ave C to what is known as “Little Manhattan.”

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, however, the building did receive extensive damage inside, according to Santos Soto, Spokesperson for Temple Fire and Rescue.

No occupants were inside at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported with this incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

