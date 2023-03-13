Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Texas toddler dies after being accidentally shot by sibling

Gun graphic
Gun graphic(Storyblocks.com)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A 4-year-old has died after accidentally being shot by their 3-year-old sibling in Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded around 8:40 p.m. Mar. 12 to an apartment unit at the 9955 block of Bammel North in Houston.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, one of the toddlers in the apartment accessed a semi-automatic pistol and accidentally shot the other.

“It appears that one parent thought that the other parent was maybe watching the other children when in fact the two toddlers were basically left unsupervised in the bedroom,” said Sheriff Gonzalez in a press conference.

The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Thomas Goodman, 27,
Affidavit: Suspect wrote ‘do I got to take (victim) out’ on paper that fingerprint was found by investigators in Temple stabbing of former roommate
Jefferson and Josue Perez, 13
Second body recovered of missing twin boys in Galveston
Green drove all the way from Texas to New York to pick up his pitbull from the SPCA animal...
Killeen man finds his missing pitbull 1,500 miles away in New York
Marian Fraser, 59, who owned and operated the Hilltop Drive facility for 24 years, is on trial...
Marian Fraser found guilty in 2013 murder
Chakria Dominque Lee, 35,
Affidavit: Killeen woman uses boyfriend’s truck to intentionally runover his ex-girlfriend

Latest News

Fire at Little Manhattan
Temple Fire and Rescue quickly respond to a building fire, cause under investigation
Online auction receives overwhelming support from small businesses
Online auction to raise funds for a family’s wheelchair van gains overwhelming support from Waco small businesses
FILE-The Texas and U.S. flags wave outside the John H. Reagan State Office Building.
How could Texas spend its record $32.7 billion surplus?
A large down tree from a truck/tractor crash on Mar. 13 has temporarily closed 19th street near...
Clifton residents asked to take caution due to the closure of major street